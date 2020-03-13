Father claims teacher is behind assault on his daughter

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - POLICE have arrested a 19-year-old boy after he allegedly slapped and punched his ex-girlfriend in the face - supposedly for flirting with a male friend during her 18th birthday celebrations. The victim is a Grade 12 pupil at New West Secondary School in Newlands West. According to the victim’s father, the girl was grabbed by the collar outside the school premises last Wednesday and assaulted. She had to be taken to the doctor. “He grabbed her by the arm and told her she had a big mouth. He slapped her face, then began punching her. Teachers from the school had to intervene and stop the assault.” The father claimed a teacher from the school was the mastermind behind the attack. He accused her of calling the suspect to the school after she heard rumours that his daughter was flirting with the teacher’s boyfriend, also a former pupil.

The father said his daughter had turned 18 on Wednesday, February 26. He took her and a few of her friends to a place in Umhlanga at the weekend to celebrate her birthday, .

“When my daughter went to school the next week, pupils were talking about her, saying she had been kissing the teacher’s boyfriend. This was not true. My wife and I were there at all times watching over the group of girls and at no point was she alone with any boys.”

The father claimed the teacher called his daughter’s ex-boyfriend to the school, to confront her.

“On Wednesday, during the fourth period, my daughter was walking to her next class when the suspect grabbed her by the collar and pulled her to the teacher’s classroom.

“In a room full of pupils, the teacher tried to hit my daughter.”

When the pupil was leaving the school premises, the suspect again accosted her. This is where he allegedly slapped and punched her.

Once teachers intervened, she was taken into school and her parents were called in.

The father claimed the principal had a discussion with the teacher, who admitted to calling the ex-boyfriend to school.

On the day of the incident, the father obtained a restraining order against the suspect and opened up a case of assault at Newlands East police station.

He said his daughter was still traumatised by what happened and refused to go to school.

“No child should have to go through this. She is not exposed to violence at home and no one has a right to lay their hands on her. She is in matric and should be concentrating on her studies.”

He wants the teacher to be fired.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that a case of assault with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm was being investigated by Newlands East SAPS.

Viresh Bhana, spokesperson for the New West Secondary School’s governing body, confirmed that the incident took place.

“As per the information received, this was not the first time she was assaulted by the boyfriend. The educator has denied having any relationship with the student.”

Raymond Sakloo, public relations officer for the Newlands East CPF, said he served as a mediator between all individuals last Thursday and was responsible for helping the victim obtain a restraining order and opening a case of assault.

“It must be placed on record that the teacher has no involvement in the matter. She has no relations with the former pupil.

“The matter is between the suspect and the victim. It is believed that this is the third time he assaulted her.”

The teacher in question and the family of the suspect have declined to comment on the matter.

Muzi Mahlambi, spokesperson for the Department of Education, said violence at schools has become a problem for the department.

He called on parents to assist in teaching their children that violence was not the answer.

“It is a social ill where some children come from families where abuse is the norm. It is indeed a scourge that we cannot fight alone.”

POST