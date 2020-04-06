Father, daughter rescued after being swept out to sea during lockdown

Durban - Social media have expressed anger after a father and daughter allegedly flouted lockdown rules and went swimming at a Ballito beach on Sunday. However the pair got into difficulty and had to be rescued, IPSS Medical Rescue said. According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue, they had received a call of two swimmers being swept out to sea at Salmon Bay. "IPSS Medical Rescue’s Search and Rescue division, together with its advanced life support paramedics, were dispatched. "On arrival of our rescue team ascertained that two swimmers were out at backline in distress. Rescue swimmers swam out and assisted both father and daughter back to shore."

"We urge all public to please adhere to the national lock down regulations."

Facebook users responded:

Ricky van Huyssteen: Why were they out swimming in any case? They are meant to be in lockdown at their house not at the beach. It is currently against the law for anyone to be out of their house for any reason other than to seek essential services.

Linda Lombaard Maurel: Don't people understand what lockdown means. We are all feeling caged in but for heaven sake just stay indoors and prevent the virus from spreading to END lockdown.

Sbonelo Khe Faya: I read a story about one man in Rwanda who went against lockout regulations and went for fishing.apparently he was eaten by crocodile.nature has it own way if enforcing the laws to those who are disobedient

Shrinel Singh: People are not taking this lockdown seriously...They are playing with their lives and potentially putting the innocent at risk due to their incompetence...This is a virus that could lead to death if not taken seriously. People please become responsible adults and follow all rules and regulations stipulated by the government.

