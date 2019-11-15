Father jailed for life for raping daughter,12









File photo: Pexels Durban - A 45-year-old man who raped his biological daughter has been jailed for life.

The Inkanyezi Regional Court convicted and sentenced the man this week who lives in Mamba in Mbongolwane.

The rape took place on October 13,2018





"The accused sent his wife to buy ingredients to make sorghum beer. When his wife was away, he called his daughter who was playing on the

yard with her siblings to his room.





"He overpowered, covered her mouth and raped her. He told her to leave the room and instructed her not tell anyone.





"Fearing her father the victim continued with her day like nothing had happened but deep down she was suffering and needed her mother to rescue her," said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

Mbele said the following day the young lady got the courage and told her mother what had happened while she was in town.





"Her mother took her to Mbongolwane police station where the rape case was opened and the docket was transferred to Eshowe Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation. Intense investigation by experienced detectives led to a successful conviction and sentence that was handed by Inkanyezi Regional Court.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula thanked detectives at the Eshowe Family Violence, Child Protection

and Sexual Offences Unit for their role in ensuring that the accused is prosecuted.





“It is very comforting to know that this monster is behind bars where he belongs. The sentence meted out to him by the court sends a clear message that crimes against our women and children will not be tolerated,” he said.