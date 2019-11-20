Father of man killed in Verulam mosque attack dies









The Imam Hussein Mosque in Verulam where Abbas Essop was killed. Initially, 19 suspects linked to the attack on the mosque as well as planting 'bombs' around the city were arrested. Picture Doctor Ngcobo Durban - THE father of Abbas Essop, who was killed during the attack at Imam Hussain Mosque in Ottawa, Verulam, has died without seeing justice for his son, a family friend said this week. Muhammad Ali Essop, 82, a retired businessman, died in hospital last Wednesday after going into cardiac arrest. He was buried on Thursday morning. In May 2018, three men entered the mosque and stabbed Ali Nchiyane the imam, and Muhammad Ali a caretaker. Before fleeing, the attackers’ petrol- bombed a portion of the mosque.

When Abbas, 35, who ran a mechanical workshop across the road, heard their shouts for help, he rushed to assist them.

His throat was slit and he died en-route the hospital.

Six months after the attack, 18 suspects were arrested in Reservoir Hills.

They were charged with the attack on the mosque and were accused of planting incendiary devices around Durban.

They are out on bail and are due back in court on December 12.

With the hope of getting justice, Essop attended every court proceeding.

Azaad Seedat, a family friend, said Essop became ill last Tuesday. He was taken to the hospital and placed on a drip.

“When I saw him that evening, he looked well. On Wednesday, he went into cardiac arrest and died shortly thereafter.”

Seedat said Abbas was Essop’s youngest son.

“He made sure he attended every court appearance. All he wanted was justice.

“The heartbreak from Abbas’s death, coupled with the strain from this case, ultimately led to his death.”

Seedat said Abbas, a father of two, lived in another house on his father’s property, with his wife, Sakina, and two children.

A few months after his death, Sakina and the children relocated to her family home in Tanzania.

He said Essop saw his grandchildren in June during a memorial for his son.

Seedat said he was unsure if the matter would go to trial.

