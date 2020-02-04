Durban - A day after his son appeared in the Durban High court facing murder charges and escaping from Westville Prison, Raj Vishnudath also lined up in the dock.
Raj, 53, faces charges of defeating the ends of justice. He appeared briefly in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court earlier today.
The court heard that they were awaiting a date for the matter to be transferred to the Durban Regional Court.
His son Ashen Vishnudath, 27, charged for the murder of Reservoir Hills mechanic Navandren Govender, escaped from Westville Prison in August.
Ashen faces a string of charges murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, robbery with aggravating circumstances, fraud and escaping for lawful custody.