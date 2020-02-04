Father of Westville prison escapee appears in court









Gavel. Durban - A day after his son appeared in the Durban High court facing murder charges and escaping from Westville Prison, Raj Vishnudath also lined up in the dock. Raj, 53, faces charges of defeating the ends of justice. He appeared briefly in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court earlier today. The court heard that they were awaiting a date for the matter to be transferred to the Durban Regional Court. His son Ashen Vishnudath, 27, charged for the murder of Reservoir Hills mechanic Navandren Govender, escaped from Westville Prison in August. Ashen faces a string of charges murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, robbery with aggravating circumstances, fraud and escaping for lawful custody.

According to State indictments the accused allegedly armed with a firearm picked up the Govender from his residence in Orleans Place where he shot him and robbed the deceased of R10 000 cash, a Samsung S5 and another cellphone.

Thereafter he shot the deceased three times in the head and/or face injuring him fatally.

It is alleged accused thereafter dragged the deceased’s body back into the said vehicle and drove to Giba Gorge, Gweni in Marianhill where he disposed of the deceased’s body.

Ashen two friends Sudeshan Govender, 34, and Tashlin Joel Israel, 27, were charged for their alleged involvement in helping him escape.

Govender and Isreal remain in police custody face charges of defeating and obstructing the ends of justice.

He has been indicted to the Durban High Court and will face trial in March.

