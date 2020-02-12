Finally! R7 million furnace arrives at Mobeni Crematorium









Logan Chetty at the Mobeni Heights Crematorium. Picture: African News Agency / Leon Lestrade Durban - FOR almost six years, residents in Chatsworth and surrounding areas had little choice but to have their loved ones cremated at facilities elsewhere in the city. This will no longer be case as the long-awaited furnace arrived at the Mobeni Heights Crematorium last week. While one furnace at the crematorium worked intermittently until 2017, the other was reportedly inoperable for six years. Last February, the eThekwini Municipality said a furnace, believed to cost about R7 million, would be shipped from the US. However, it had not arrived by September. This prompted Logan Chetty, the chairperson of the KZN Funeral Directors Association, to write to the Office of the Public Protector.

The Office of the Public Protector launched an investigation.

He said the facility was plagued by non-functioning furnaces and this had affected the community.

An investigation was launched and in December the office informed Chetty the matter would be resolved in the new year.

At the time, he was told payment was made to the manufacturer and once it was cleared, the furnace would be shipped to South Africa.

Chetty said he was grateful the public protector’s office had stepped in. “The process of having your loved one buried should not be a task. Without this facility being operational, families were forced to go elsewhere and pay more.”

He said he was told the furnace would be operational by the month-end.

eThekwini Municipality’s spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said they were currently busy with the installation.

A year ago POST reported that two furnaces were expected to be installed, but the City could not confirm when the other furnace would arrive.

POST