Durban - FOR almost six years, residents in Chatsworth and surrounding areas had little choice but to have their loved ones cremated at facilities elsewhere in the city.
This will no longer be case as the long-awaited furnace arrived at the Mobeni Heights Crematorium last week.
While one furnace at the crematorium worked intermittently until 2017, the other was reportedly inoperable for six years.
Last February, the eThekwini Municipality said a furnace, believed to cost about R7 million, would be shipped from the US.
However, it had not arrived by September. This prompted Logan Chetty, the chairperson of the KZN Funeral Directors Association, to write to the Office of the Public Protector.