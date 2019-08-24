At an event to mark the launch of the Valliamma Cradle of Love baby safe, named after child martyr Valliamma Munuswamy Mudaliar, were, from left, Aroona Chetty (director Phoenix Child Welfare); Saras Perumal (supervisor at the welfare organisation); the Editor of The Mercury, Yogas Nair; Dr Muni Kooblal (president of Phoenix Child Welfare); and the KZN Finance MEC, Ravi Pillay. Picture: Zanele Zulu/ African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - WITH the alarming increase in baby abandonment, the POST’s sister publication, The Mercury, together with the Sibaya Community Trust, has embarked on an initiative to open the first baby safe in Phoenix, north of Durban. It will be called the Valliamma Cradle of Love, named after child martyr Valliamma Munuswamy Mudaliar.

Yogas Nair, the editor of TheMercury, said the baby safe, which would be based at the Phoenix Child Welfare’s children home in Northcroft, formed part of the Valliamma Mudaliar Legacy project.

The announcement was made at the unveiling of a bust of Valliamma at the Shri Mariammen Temple in Mount Edgecombe.

Nair said despite adversity, communities, during the time of indenture, rallied together.

“They did not allow families to suffer from poverty or go hungry. They threw away caste and came together in the most powerful form of community activism. Unfortunately, this is not the case today.”

“Communities have been abandoned. It is time for us to come back and invest in the communities we grew up in, and help heal the social inequalities. Valliamma gave her life for others. At a young age, she influenced people against unjust laws and encouraged them to fight against social ills,” she said.

Nair added that the failure to recognise societal problems resulted in the failure to eradicate issues like femicide and child abuse in Phoenix.

“The solution to this serious problem lies with all of us. Let us embolden Valliamma’s legacy and strive to change our communities.

“The issue of child abandonment in Phoenix continues to dominate headlines almost weekly.

“In this stead, The Mercury, together with the Sibaya Community Trust, will take the first step towards change by donating a baby safe to the community of Phoenix.”

She said this would be a safe zone for desperate mothers to drop off unwanted newborn babies anonymously.

Nair said, along with the baby safe, a nursery for the abandoned babies would also be kitted out, and support would be provided in the running of the children’s home.

“The reaction to the initiative has been overwhelming. For me, it is heart-warming knowing people care. We hope to go a long way with this project and save the lives of many babies instead of them being dumped in rubbish heaps and drains. We hope to have at least five baby safes throughout the eThekwini area.”

Vivian Reddy, the chairperson of the Sibaya Community Trust, said because of the negative economic climate and social challenges in the country, people in desperation were abandoning their newborns.

“I am hopeful this project will now give an opportunity for babies deposited in the boxes to have a new lease of life and hope for the future, and this initiative is emulated across the country.

“In my capacity as the chief patron of Child Welfare South Africa, I will encourage and assist to promote and fund this type of project nationwide. I salute the initiators of the project.”

Prenita Moonsamy, the great-granddaughter of Valliamma, said it was an honour to have Valliamma’s name associated with the project.

“Our family is grateful to know that her legacy will live on. Valliamma truly believed in human rights.

“The Valliamma Cradle of Love will give new hope for babies, by giving them a second chance at life. It is important for us, as South Africans, to come together to make this project a success.

“A new life is considered the future and we should protect the future of our country.”

Aroona Chetty, the director of Phoenix Child Welfare, said: “In the past few months, we have found four babies that were dumped, and only two survived. The baby safe is much-needed in our community. We hope that mothers decide to use this option, and give the child its right to life, and find a home if they cannot provide one due to their own circumstances.”

The baby safe is expected to be opened in October.

POST