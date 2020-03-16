First time in 74 years Royal Show cancelled due to coronavirus

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - Organisers of the Royal Show have just announced this year's show will not go ahead as planned. In a statement on Facebook issued by the Office of the CEO Royal Agricultural Society it reads: "Due to increased public concern; to protect the health of stakeholders and visitors, and in response to the President’s directive that any organised mass gathering over 100 persons is prohibited, the 2020 Royal Show is to be cancelled." CEO of the Royal Agricultural Society Terry Strachan told IOL it was the first time in 74 years that the show, which is the largest audited annual event in KwaZulu Natal, had to be cancelled. "The last time it was cancelled was during World War 2, which roughly 74 years ago."

Strachan said The Royal Agricultural Society was in the process of implementing a number of measures to deal with priority concerns, including the refunding of monies paid, and unwinding contracts with service providers.

"This is a complex and time-consuming exercise, and we undertake to keep our stakeholders informed as we work through the detail.

"To the extent that the Royal Show – by way of the economic multiplier effect – generates in excess of R250 Million for the benefit of the Pietermaritzburg region," said Strachan.

He added that the decision to cancel the 169th show was "not taken lightly."

The Royal Show attracted more than 150 000 visitors annually.

Strachan said that should circumstances allow, it is possible that an alternative date to host the Show in 2020, may materialise.

POST



