Five life terms, 89 years behind bars for KZN rapists









File picture: Pexels Durban - Five sexual predators received life sentences in the month of January, KwaZulu Natal police confirmed this week. In addition 12 offenders received a total 89 years imprisonment for sexual offences at various courts in the province.



KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said investigators from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units (FCS) in KwaZulu-Natal arrested 354 suspects who were wanted for various crimes such as rape; sexual assault; attempted rape; kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. "Two of the accused were sentenced to life imprisonment for rape, while another three were sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and robbery." Naicker said 12 convictions were also secured and a total of 89 years in jail were collectively handed to these offenders. The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the convictions.

“These arrests as well as convictions are an indication that police are dealing with crimes against women and children effectively. We are appealing to the men in society to play a more meaningful role in protecting women and children as well as other vulnerable groups who are often viewed as weak and therefore subjected to abuse,” said Jula.

Three days ago Petros Lungu, 50, was sentenced to life for raping his landlord's teenage daughter.

According to police the rape took place in April 2018 in Macekeni Reserve in Ngwelezane.

The girl had been washing her uniform when Lungu called her into his room.

It was the girls mother who made the discovery and informed the police.

