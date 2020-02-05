Durban - Five sexual predators received life sentences in the month of January, KwaZulu Natal police confirmed this week.
In addition 12 offenders received a total 89 years imprisonment for sexual offences at various courts in the province.
KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said investigators from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units (FCS) in KwaZulu-Natal arrested 354 suspects who were wanted for various crimes such as rape; sexual assault; attempted rape; kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
"Two of the accused were sentenced to life imprisonment for rape, while another three were sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and robbery."
Naicker said 12 convictions were also secured and a total of 89 years in jail were collectively handed to these offenders.
The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the convictions.