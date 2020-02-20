Police officers from Folweni SAPS with the newborn baby boy they helped deliver. Picture: SAPS
Police officers from Folweni SAPS with the newborn baby boy they helped deliver. Picture: SAPS

Durban - Police officers at Folweni SAPS who went "beyond the call of duty" and delivered a baby boy at the station have been hailed as heroes. 

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele the young woman, believed to be around 19 years old, arrived at the police station in the south of Durban urgently requesting an ambulance as she was going into labour. 

"However the woman was already in labour and could not wait for the ambulance to arrive and delivered the baby with the help of certain police officers Folweni SAPS .

"Folweni SAPS came together and started immediately to collect and organize a scissor's, gloves, a bottle for the mother to blow and warm water."


She said Captain B Muthwa, Constable NP Madlala, ConstableTH Ndlovu, NA Hlengwa and office administrator S Duma were instrumental in the delivery and expressed gratitude for the officers going beyond their call of duty.  

"A former midwife at Chatsmed, Mrs Shezi who is a neighbour to the police station was also called to assist in delivering the baby."

Mbele said the mother safely delivered a healthy baby boy and both mum and baby were thereafter transported to Prince Mshiyeni Hospital in Umlazi. 

On Friday, a woman was allegedly forced to deliver her own baby with the help of patients at a Mariannhill Hospital.

The baby died 8 hours later. 

The KZN MEC suspended the nurse's on duty and has call for a full investigation. 

Department spokesperson Noluthando Nkosi said: “Without prejudice, the MEC has previously made it clear that there is no place in the department for anyone who mistreats patients or fails to discharge their duties in line with ­established norms and standards,” she said.

