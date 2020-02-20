Durban - Police officers at Folweni SAPS who went "beyond the call of duty" and delivered a baby boy at the station have been hailed as heroes. According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele the young woman, believed to be around 19 years old, arrived at the police station in the south of Durban urgently requesting an ambulance as she was going into labour.

"However the woman was already in labour and could not wait for the ambulance to arrive and delivered the baby with the help of certain police officers Folweni SAPS .

"Folweni SAPS came together and started immediately to collect and organize a scissor's, gloves, a bottle for the mother to blow and warm water."



She said Captain B Muthwa, Constable NP Madlala, ConstableTH Ndlovu, NA Hlengwa and office administrator S Duma were instrumental in the delivery and expressed gratitude for the officers going beyond their call of duty.

"A former midwife at Chatsmed, Mrs Shezi who is a neighbour to the police station was also called to assist in delivering the baby."

Mbele said the mother safely delivered a healthy baby boy and both mum and baby were thereafter transported to Prince Mshiyeni Hospital in Umlazi.