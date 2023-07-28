For the love of community and family

AFTER growing up under trying circumstances, serving the community became a decision to help people envision a better life for Sandy Sigamoney. She first launched the Stardust7ReachProject in Phoenix to build into the lives of local children by hosting weekly arts and craft classes at the Whetstone Library Hall.

Today the organisation – either on its own or in collaboration with others – hosts a number of programmes for the youth, the elderly, mothers and fathers and other sectors of the community. Sigamoney said: “Our primary object is to encourage youth to never give up hope and never give up on their dreams. What better way to teach children than through arts and crafts. So we started as a free arts and craft class at the community library every Saturday morning. We have kids aged around 5 to 17 who come through. We do the art and craft classes, we play games and have lots of fun.” Sigamoney said growing up she was inspired by her mother, Sylvia Veronica Puckrie.

“My mother would always keep herself busy doing little things for the ladies in our road. From the time I was young, my sister and I would help her. She would feed the ladies and give them little gifts from time to time. My mother has always been a real inspiration in terms of community service. In fact, she is still involved today, she has her own organisation – the True Women of Hope organisation. We collaborate on a lot of community events and we help each other to serve our communities. I have five siblings and they all assist as well. I am also a mom of seven children, and they all help out too. “We are not a registered NPO and we are not funded by anyone. We operate on our own financial strength and with donations and help from family, friends and community members who are like-minded. So we continue to trust God for greater things to come in the future. “So far this year we’ve been involved in hosting a women’s health and wellness programme with assistance from Whetstone Pharmacy who did basic health checks for those in attendance; legal professionals spoke about Wills and the local CPF spoke about safety – among other items on the programme.