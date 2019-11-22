Former advocate ready for new role as judge









Motilal Sunil Rugunanan Supplied Durban - On Monday, South Africa enters into the annual 16 Days of Activism period, when government and stakeholders will undertake awareness drives on the issue of violence against women and children. Six days later, Advocate Motilal Sunil Rugunanan will officially occupy his seat as Judge of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court. His was one of 15 recent judicial appointments, announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Among the many points of interest in Rugunanan’s career - particularly when he spent time as an acting judge, from 2012 until 2018 - is a case where he handed down an 18-year sentence for a first-time murder conviction, exceeding the prescribed minimum sentence of 15 years. It involved a case where a 34-year-old man hit his girlfriend of 10 years, with the flat side of a spade, on October 3, 2015. As a result of her injuries, she died two days later. In his judicial interview, Rugunanan said he considered the matter anxiously before confirming that a heavy sentence, in excess of the prescribed minimum, was justified. He described the murder as brutal and callous, with no justifiable reason.

He said this kind of brutality had, unfortunately, become a regular occurrence of life in South Africa and that the courts were: “ enjoined to signal a clear message that such behaviour will not escape the full force and effect of the law”.

In an interview with POST, Rugunanan - who was born in Boksburg and later moved to Actonville, Benoni - said his career stemmed from a natural inclination to move towards the humanities and study law. He studied BA Law and later LLB, at Rhodes University, from 1986.

Rugunanan said the judicial title was a great deal of responsibility.

“It is not something that one should take lightly. One has to take on judicial responsibility very seriously and the point of reference, as always, is to ensure that justice is done in the spirit that upholds the constitution of this country.”

With regards to his philosophy and outlook on life, he said he had been guided by Desiderata, an early 1920s prose poem, by the American writer Max Ehrmann.

“I believe it is a simple recipe for living in harmony and for pursuing your calling.

“It does not identify with any particular religion or philosophy, but I think its undercurrent will appeal to all people, regardless of their religious affiliations. It is a very simple message that is given to mankind, about living in harmony, and I found it very inspirational in all my years,” said Rugunanan.

“When considering sentencing, one needs to look for comparable decisions. Of course not all decisions are comparable with a particular matter that one is dealing with.

“At the end of the day, it requires considerable thought and one needs to be satisfied that, when handing down a sentence, a proportionate balance is struck between the interest of the community, the interest of the victim and the seriousness of the crime. One seeks to draw a balance with these considerations.”

