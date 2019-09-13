Durban - THE former co-franchise owner of the Housewives Market, Pravesh Maharaj, was gunned down in an alleged hit outside a service station in KwaMashu on Friday. Maharaj, 62, of uMhlanga, who was believed to be working for an auctioneering company, allegedly planned to meet someone at the BP garage on Nogwaja Road.

While waiting in his vehicle, a gunman fired about six bullets at the car. He died before the paramedics and the police arrived.

According to a police source, CCTV footage from the garage showed that minutes before Maharaj arrived, a silver VW Polo that belonged to the alleged killer was parked at the entrance of the service station.

“Maharaj parked in the convenience store parking bay. The footage shows a man get out the passenger seat of the VW and walk into the store. He later walks out and towards Maharaj’s Audi.

“The person then opened fire and fled in the awaiting VW.”

The source said about six gunshots were fired.

“Maharaj was shot in the neck and the chest. Nothing was taken. We are not sure what the motive is, but we believe this was a hit on his life. We are still trying to establish who he intended meeting.”

A witness said when the gunman opened fire, the staff and customers took cover.

“The shooter was brazen,” said the witness.

“He casually got into the car as if nothing happened. He came to do one job and that was kill.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of murder was opened at the Ntuzuma SAPS.

Maharaj’s brother, Naren, declined to comment.

The garage owner did not respond to calls and messages.

