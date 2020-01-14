Durban - Four people were fatally electrocuted after allegedly trying to fix a lightning conductor in their yard in Umvoti in the KZN Midlands.
KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon just after 4pm.
"A family was fixing a lightning conductor when it fell onto live electric wires at Ezihlokweni location. The family members were electrocuted. Four died at the scene when the other four were taken to hospital for medical attention."
Mbele said Ematimatolo police were investigating an inquest and circumstances around the incident.
The SABC reported the mayor of the Umzinyathi Municipality, Petros Ngubane visited the family’s home shortly after the incident.