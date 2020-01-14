Four dead in KZN after lightning conductor falls on live wire









Stock photo: Reuters Durban - Four people were fatally electrocuted after allegedly trying to fix a lightning conductor in their yard in Umvoti in the KZN Midlands. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon just after 4pm. "A family was fixing a lightning conductor when it fell onto live electric wires at Ezihlokweni location. The family members were electrocuted. Four died at the scene when the other four were taken to hospital for medical attention." Mbele said Ematimatolo police were investigating an inquest and circumstances around the incident. The SABC reported the mayor of the Umzinyathi Municipality, Petros Ngubane visited the family’s home shortly after the incident.

“The Sibiya family of ward one Umvoti Municipality under Inkosi Ungubane at Njengabantu decided on removing a lighting conductor from the site and put it outside their premises.”

“Unfortunately the lightning conductor struck the electric cord which goes across the family property and they were all shocked by this electricity. Four of the family members died, who are males, and the four other survived but sustained the burns and are taken to the hospital. It’s so unfortunate," said Ngubane.

This week a Vereeniging pensioner was allegedly electrocuted to death when he ran over the cord of his lawnmower while tending to his garden.

According to ER24's spokesperson, Russel Meiring, the incident took place on Monday morning. The man was believed to be in his 80s.

"ER24 paramedics were called to the scene, arriving at 8am, after members of the public had found the body in the garden.

"Medics assessed the patient and found that he had been dead for some time. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

"It is understood that the man had been mowing the lawn when the lawnmower apparently cut the power cord."

POST