Sandra Moonsamy has been found alive after being kidnapped 164 days ago. Picture: Supplied

Durban - Four suspects between the ages of 30 and 34 are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday charged with the kidnapping of

Westville businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy. According to Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi the prominent businesswoman had been rescued alive in Witbank on Thursday evening after she was kidnapped 162 days ago.



"The woman was kidnapped in Pinetown on the 31 May 2019, few days after her family received calls for ransom set at R140 million and the matter was reported to the Hawks for investigation .



"An intensive investigation by the Hawks task team ultimately traced and located four suspects, two were arrested in Johannesburg.

"Further investigations by the team led to the arrest of two additional suspects in Emalahleni (Witbank)."



Mulaudzi said the 45-year-old victim was found bound in chains at a house in Emalahleni and was subsequently rescued by an integrated team of the Hawks assisted by Crime Intelligence, Gauteng Provincial Organised crime members and Ekurhuleni Metro Police.

"Three luxury vehicles worth R3 million and a firearm have since been seized for further investigation," concluded Mulaudzi .

Family spokesperson Keshia Patchiappen confirmed that she had been found.