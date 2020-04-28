Four expected in court for murder of KZN security guard

Durban - Four suspects allegedly linked to the murder of a security guard in Pinetown are expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court.

Christopher Duma, 57, was fatally wounded on April 24, while performing his duties as security guard on Dinkelman Road.

Police said a second man was also shot at while on the premises during the gunfire but he was not injured.





According to KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker an intelligence driven operation was conducted by Pinetown detectives and the Provincial Rapid Response Team in the Inanda and Ntuzuma areas on Monday.





"Four suspects aged between 27 and 42 were arrested at Nkanyamba Road, Bester in Ntuzuma."





Naicker said t wo of the suspects were found in illegal possession of a firearm and 32 rounds of ammunition.





"They are appearing at the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court today for being in illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition."

Two of the four suspects linked to the alleged murder of a Pinetown security guard were found in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Picture: SAPS







He said a vehicle used during the commission the offence was also seized by police.





"All four suspects will appear at the Pinetown Magistrate's Court tomorrow on charges of murder and attempted murder," said Naicker.





The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the team for the speedy arrest of the suspects. “The recovered firearm will be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain if it was used in the commission of the murder as were as other serious crimes,” he said.





In March a security guard was killed at Greyville racecourse in Durban.





Five armed suspect stormed the racecourse and the victim was shot in the chest while on his way to notify everyone.



