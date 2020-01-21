Durban - A 29-year-old man who raped various women and sodomised a teenage boy has received four life sentences.
Sibusiso Phillip Gumede, 29, was sentenced in the Empangeni Regional Court this week.
In addition to his life sentences Gumede has been jailed for an additional 16 years for two counts of robbery.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele the first incident took place on February 22, 2018.
Mbele said an 18-year-old male from Gobandlovu Reserve was at Maholoholo Forest was waiting for his transport to school when he was approached by the accused who grabbed and pulled him to the forest, assaulted and raped him.