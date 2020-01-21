Four life sentences for KZN rapist









Picture: IANS Durban - A 29-year-old man who raped various women and sodomised a teenage boy has received four life sentences. Sibusiso Phillip Gumede, 29, was sentenced in the Empangeni Regional Court this week. In addition to his life sentences Gumede has been jailed for an additional 16 years for two counts of robbery. According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele the first incident took place on February 22, 2018. Mbele said an 18-year-old male from Gobandlovu Reserve was at Maholoholo Forest was waiting for his transport to school when he was approached by the accused who grabbed and pulled him to the forest, assaulted and raped him.

"He took the victim’s money, and he fell asleep which is when the victim got the chance to escape and seek assistance."

The second incident took place on April 1, 2018 at about 01:30am where a 42-year-old victim was walking alone from Ninela to Esikhaleni township when

she came across the accused who threatened her with a knife and assaulted her with a fist.

"He pulled her to the ground with long grass and raped her. He robbed her and fled the scene on foot. The victim managed to run to a nearby homestead for assistance.

In the third incident a 25-year-old woman had been returning from the mall July 28, 2018 at 12:00pm when she was followed by the accused who demanded sex.

"While she was surprised by the request from the stranger, the accused drew his knife, threatened and pulled her to the sugarcane plantation where he raped her repeatedly.

"He took the birthday cake and the soft drink from the victim and ate it. The accused released the victim at 6pm and she managed to report the matter to Empangeni police station."

All three cases were investigated by Empangeni Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS).

"The investigating officer followed up on the information and found out that the accused was arrested at Esikhaleni Police station, where it is alleged

that he attempted to rape a women that was jogging. The identification parade was conducted and he was positively identified by the victims and he was linked to all the cases," said Mbele.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said: “It is very comforting to know that this monster is behind bars where he belongs. The sentence meted out to him by the court sends a clear message that crimes against our women will not be tolerated,” he said.

