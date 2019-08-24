At the launch were, from left, Yacob Vadia, Raffieyudeen Emam, Matron Daphniey Nhleko, sister Nombulelo Langa, and Iqbaal Randeree. Picture: Zanele Zulu African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - MATERNITY staff at RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth, Durban, say they feel happier to go to work after the ward was refurbished by the Queensburgh Islamic Society. It took three weeks for the M1 maternity ward, which comprises 13 rooms and 39 beds, to be overhauled.

The ward was painted and curtains, linen and crib mattresses replaced.

Assistant nurse Sharmla Pather said: “We are now excited to walk through our ward. The revamp has kept our spirits high and makes our environment more pleasant to work in.”

On Thursday, members from the society officially handed over the completed ward to the hospital staff.

Yacob Vadia, the society’s project manager, said when he saw the state of the ward he had sleepless nights.

“The paint was peeling from the walls, and the condition of the linen and the curtains were bad. We never realised how bad it was until we started the revamp,” said Vadia.

“We are grateful to the staff, who assisted us by moving the patients around and co-ordinating which rooms we could use. The staff is giving of their best in trying conditions and I was glad to hear from them that they now felt rejuvenated to arrive at work.”

Iqbaal Randeree, also from the society, said the refurbishment cost around R90000. He said the society also intended to paint the labour ward.

Matron Daphniey Nhleko, speaking on behalf of the hospital’s new chief executive, Nqobile Mkhwanazi, said the M1 ward was “in desperate need of love”.

“The Queensburgh Islamic Society went out of their way and, more importantly, gave us their time. They came to our rescue at a time when we needed it and I hope God blesses their giving hands.”

Cynthia Sosibo, a representative from the KZN Department of Health, said it was good to see others had not given up on the hospital despite its challenges.

“It’s not easy to just give support to people but these people did. Their efforts show that people are concerned about this institution and the community. The refurbishment project does not only make the ward look good, but it also uplifts the hospital, staff and patients. Some staff have even told me they are feeling more confident.”

POST