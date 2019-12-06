From abused wife to thriving entrepreneur









Durban - AFTER looking into the eyes of her impressionable 4-year-old daughter, a mother walked out of her abusive marriage. Manusha Govender is now an entrepreneur and philanthropist. Govender, 43, said her daughter gave her the courage to leave the man she once regarded as the king of her heart. She said from a young age she lacked confidence and did not believe she deserved a good life. Govender was raised on a farm on Durban’s north coast without electricity or piped water.

Her father, who has epilepsy and a mental health problem, struggled to keep a job.





After school, she helped him sell hair clips, combs and scissors. This led to her being teased by bullies.

At the age of 14, she worked during school holidays and weekends at a bakery to help out at home.

She wanted to study nursing after she matriculated but the lack of finances prevented this.

Govender found a job as a doctor’s assistant with a minimal salary.





At 19, she fell in love with her first husband. They met at a friend’s party and three years later they married.

At 22, she gave birth to her first daughter. “At that moment, I was the happiest woman in the world.”

Her husband’s behaviour soon changed, she said. He began drinking excessively and smoking marijuana.

She said she was mentally, emotionally and physically abused.

“He became possessive and obsessive of me and used me as his punching bag. The next day, he would apologise. He said he could not remember hitting me. This became a regular excuse. I, in turn, made excuses for him. I put on a smile and pretended everything was okay.”

But at night, she would cry herself to sleep.

This was their routine for four years. She stayed because she was terrified of him and his threats.

“He would say that if I left him, I would not live to see another day. I felt trapped in my marriage and I thought there was no way out.

“But when I looked into my daughter’s eyes one day, I realised I had to give her a better and brighter future. I gathered my courage and got a restraining order against him. Our separation ended in divorce. I was 27.”

The newly-single mother’s life was not easy after the divorce. She was stigmatised. There was no family support and she did not get child support.

As she pieced together her life, she found love again.

She met her second husband, while working at her now former job, an auto motor repair shop in Durban central.

“I was an administrator and he was a trimmer in the workshop.”

Govender said at the back of her mind, she knew she promised her daughter a better life.

She resigned from the motor company, which she worked at for 15years, and opened an auto body and repair centre in July 2013.

In the same year, she remarried and the couple share a 13-year-old daughter.

“We lived together for some time before I finally agreed to marry him. He loves, respects, appreciates and pushes me to be the best version of myself.”

Her eldest daughter is now 21 and studying for a BA degree.

She said God turned her pain into purpose.

“I am no longer a victim of my past. I am victorious. I am a survivor and an overcomer.”

She said other women must not accept or tolerate abuse.

“Instead of being ashamed of your past, be proud of what you have overcome. As the apple of God’s eye, you are fearfully and wonderfully made and should not tolerate being made to feel less than a human being. We need to stop the licence to violence. Take back your power.”

POST