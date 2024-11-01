Fuel price expected to increase next week

Motorists will have to budget more for their fuel consumption from this month, as the price is expected to increase from November 6. According to the Automobile Association (AA), current unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) indicates an increase for all grades of fuel.

The AA said 93ULP and 95 ULP were expected to climb by 14 cents a litre and 25c/l, respectively, while diesel was expected to increase by around 22c/l. Illuminating paraffin is expected to be 21c/l more. Layton Beard, from the AA, said they do not regulate or adjust fuel prices in South Africa, nor do they have any input in how the fuel prices are calculated. “Fuel prices are officially calculated and adjusted on the first Wednesday of every month by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. The movement in international product prices increased sharply mid-month but slowed towards the end of the month, cushioning what would otherwise be an even wider under-recovery.