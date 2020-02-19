Durban - THE funeral service of the Chatsworth pensioner who was strangled to death on Tuesday is set to take place at her home on Thursday.
Jinsee Ram, 72, whose name was changed to Dukhi Radha Dasi after her initiation at ISKON in 2002, was found dead in her Kharawastan home.
Her 44-year-old daughter Raksha was assaulted during the home invasion.
The pair had been alone in the Robin Street home when two men entered the home and attacked them.
It is alleged Dasi was inside her prayer room during the attack.