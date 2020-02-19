Funeral expected for pensioner killed in Chatsworth home invasion









The crime scene. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics Durban - THE funeral service of the Chatsworth pensioner who was strangled to death on Tuesday is set to take place at her home on Thursday. Jinsee Ram, 72, whose name was changed to Dukhi Radha Dasi after her initiation at ISKON in 2002, was found dead in her Kharawastan home. Her 44-year-old daughter Raksha was assaulted during the home invasion. The pair had been alone in the Robin Street home when two men entered the home and attacked them. It is alleged Dasi was inside her prayer room during the attack.

A neigbhour who heard the commotion ran to the home to check on the ladies when they found Dasi on the floor.

Her funeral will be followed by a cremation at Clare Estate.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt for the men who stormed the home.

They allegedly fled the scene with money and jewellery.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala said that the men entered the home on Robin Road at around 7.15am on Tuesday and attacked the two women.

"She was strangled to death. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Charges of murder and house robbery are being investigated by Chatsworth SAPS".

According to bystanders outside the home on Tuesday, the robbers made off with R50 000 in cash and jewellery.

Garrith Jamieson, spokesman for Rescue Care Paramedics said that by the time emergency services arrived at the women's home, the pensioner was already dead and the 40-year-old seriously injured after being attacked.

