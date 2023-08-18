Garden unites residents

A COMMUNITY garden project that is under way in Merebank has set out to cultivate sustainability, and self-sufficiency in the area, while growing a sense of unity among residents. Srini Naidoo, a spokesperson for Neville’s Community Garden Project, said the initiative took Merebank back to its roots, figuratively and literally.

“This small patch of land nestled within the heart of Merebank is flourishing into a testament of community unity, sustainability and self-sufficiency. The project, established during the Covid-19 lockdown, has been steadily transforming neglected grounds into a thriving oasis. It not only produces fresh and nutritious food but fosters a strong sense of camaraderie among the community members involved.” Naidoo said the project was a collaborative effort led by Neville Moodley and Roshan Ramdheen, with the support of the Krishna Rabilall Foundation. “The garden’s shared history, rooted in the Merebank Book Project and collaborations between Neville Moodley, Natt Naidoo and myself, has brought individuals together. It is an off-shoot of the successful Merebank Book Project. Neville’s Community Garden Project draws its membership from individuals who participated in organising various events associated with the book project. This shared history has created a bond among the members, fostering camaraderie and collective purpose.

Members of Neville's Community Garden Project. Picture: Facebook “Working alongside volunteers, they undertook the monumental task of clearing the land of debris and decay that accumulated over time. The land, situated along the sewer servitude in Umarkot Crescent leading to the Southern Waste Water Treatment Works in Byfield Road, had been neglected. It was overrun with vermin and exploited for illicit activities. However, with a shared vision of revitalisation and unity, the community united to breathe new life into this two acre space.” Naidoo said the project emerged in response to a growing need for self-sufficiency and sustainable living. “As Neville’s Community Garden Project took root, it became more than just a garden. It became a beacon, guiding the community toward embracing their ancestral knowledge of sustenance through home gardening. By empowering individuals to take control of their food supply, the project stands as a testament to the power of collective action and community support.

“More than 100 years ago, our ancestors embarked on the path of market gardening as a means of survival. They relied on their ingenuity, hard work, and the fertile land to grow fresh produce. This age-old tradition provided sustenance for their families and created a thriving market for the community. Today, the project carries forward this tradition; rekindling the spirit of self-reliance and communal support.” Naidoo said, Richard Gengan, from Mondi and, Ravi Padayachee, co-sponsored the project with concrete tables, benches, a jungle gym, and swings for a children’s play section. A playground set up at Neville's Community Garden Project. Picture: Facebook “Gordan Balliah, Nancy Madanjith, Vanitha Pillay, Tinka Naidoo, Viren Singh, Preggie and Nine Govender and residents from Umarkot Crescent also played pivotal roles in the garden’s development. A netball court was marked and a football field created, further enriching the space and fostering community bonds.”

He said at the heart of the project was the commitment to sustainable gardening practices. “The project embraces the ‘no-dig’ method of planting, which offers numerous advantages. By layering compost and organic matter instead of digging up the soil, this approach enhances soil health, conserves water, reduces weed growth, and minimises soil erosion. By embracing organic practices and respecting the natural environment, we aim to create a garden that nurtures both body and soul. The garden will serve as a living testament to the power of sustainable practices in creating a thriving ecosystem. The no-dig method of gardening. Picture: Facebook “Neville’s Community Garden Project believes in sharing the abundance of nature with those in need. A significant portion of the food grown will be donated to individuals and families facing food insecurity in Merebank. By providing fresh, nutritious produce, the garden aims to make a positive impact on the community’s well-being and nourishment.

“This garden is not just about tending to plants. It’s about preparing for the unexpected. With the looming threat of electricity grid blackouts, the project serves as a model for community preparedness. By demonstrating the viability of home gardening as a means of sustenance during challenging periods, the garden offers a ray of hope and resilience in the face of uncertainty,” he said. He said they planned to have a Saturday morning market when there was enough produce available. “This serves as a vibrant tribute to the roots of market gardening in Merebank. It recreates the spirit of bustling marketplaces where community members come together to trade and connect. On Saturday mornings, the garden will transform into a bustling market where the community can gather to purchase fresh, locally-grown produce.”