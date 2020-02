Gauteng CA scoops international award









Chartered accountant Ashanika Perimal won the Women in Finance of the Year Award. Picture: Supplied Durban - DESPITE facing obstacles in becoming a chartered accountant (CA), Ashanika Perimal’s goal remained in sight. And last week, she was presented with the Women in Finance of the Year Award, at the Future of Finance and CFO Summit 2020, at the Hilton Syon in London. The award recognises the contributions of women in finance. Perimal, of Gauteng, was nominated by the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) last month. There were nominees from many countries and Perimal was selected as one of two finalists for the internationally-recognised award, the other was Ranu Sharma of London.

Perimal, the senior finance manager at FedEx Express South Africa, said she was overwhelmed by the nomination and felt proud that Saica had confidence in her.

The 35-year-old, who has a BCom Honours degree in accounting from UKZN, said her brother, also a CA, inspired her to enter the field.

She said her sibling did not have the money to finance his tertiary studies but managed to secure bursaries.

“I saw his success and wanted the same. I encountered the same challenges but I persevered. I applied for bursaries and student loans, and was granted a loan from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, in my first and second years.”

An accounting firm awarded Perimal a bursary in her third and fourth years, and she worked part-time as a cashier and a tutor to earn extra money for textbooks and transportation.

The married mother of two said her goal was to be empowered.

“I wanted to make decisions for a company, adding value and mentoring a team. I also wanted to inspire younger girls to achieve their goals. I wanted to drive home the message that they should not let the lack of finances stop them from attaining better lives.”

Perimal’s highlights include being listed among Saica’s top 35, under 35, chartered accountants. She also wrote an article in Accountancy SA, about leading in a man’s world.

Perimal advised other women to believe in themselves, study hard, make sacrifices and maintain professional integrity.

“Leverage your unique strengths of courage, compassion and bravery. It is what makes us stronger.”

POST