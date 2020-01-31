Gauteng doctor and businessman found dead in flat









File picture: Pexels Durban - A doctor and a businessman were found dead in the kitchen of a Melrose flat in Gauteng on Sunday morning. Dr Yasmin Ibrahim, 45, and Glen Bloom, 48, were both shot in the head in Ibrahim's home. She was an anaesthesiologist at a private practice, while he owned a gym equipment repair company. A note with the words “I am sorry” was stuck on the fridge. Sergeant Edzisani Eric Masotsha, a spokesperson for the Norwood SAPS, said: “At this stage, we are not sure if this was a murder-suicide or a robbery. We are also trying to establish what the relationship between the two were.” Masotsha said neighbours heard the gunshots and called police. When the police arrived, Masotsha said, the front door was locked.

“Officers broke down the door and found the deceased on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood. They both had gunshot wounds to the head. A pistol was found under the deceased male’s left leg.”

A security guard, who declined to be named, said he heard the pair arguing before the shots were fired.

Bloom’s business partner, Takalani Mulaudzi, said it was difficult for his family and friends to accept his death.

“The family has asked to be given space to mourn. Glen was a good man. I knew him for 10 years and we were more like brothers. It is hard to accept he is gone.”

Earlier this week Ibrahim’s brother, Hanef Akoodie, said the family was struggling to come to terms with the death. “We just buried my sister yesterday (Monday). Right now we don’t know what happened.”

Ibrahim was buried at the Rynsoord Cemetery in Benoni and Bloom at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.

POST