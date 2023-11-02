Get ready for cultural entertainment, bhangras and a POST newspaper fun walk at pre-Diwali celebrations in Durban this weekend

If you and your family are looking for something to do this pre-Diwali weekend, then head for SunCoast and Mount Edgecombe. THE Durban Diwali Festival, hosted by the South African Hindu Maha Sabha, will take place from Friday to Sunday at the parking site at Suncoast. The event will start on Friday at 2pm with entertainment in the main tent ranging from dancing, movies, a live showband and comedy.

On Saturday morning, there will be a spiritual start with a yoga session at 9am. Thereafter, there will be a range of performances featuring Bollywood songs and dance. A formal opening ceremony will take place at 7pm and a fireworks display will follow at 8pm, and a Lotus FM bhangra. A hawan will be on Sunday from 10am. It aims to unite the Hindu community in prayer and will feature pundits and gurus from all Indian linguistic groups. Devotional songs (bhajans) will be rendered and a special recital of the Ram Katha will follow at 12.30pm. The buzz of garba will be something to look forward to between 3pm and 4pm. There will be raam bhajans from 4.30pm.

Chef Asha Maharaj will host cooking demonstrations and there will be an 1860 Indentured Exhibition. Expect late night Diwali shopping, a variety of food, including Indian street food and waffles. Entrance is free and parking is available. Then, the North Coast Diwali Celebrations 2023 will take place at the weekend at the Shri Mariammen Temple in Mount Edgecombe.

On Saturday, the POST 5km fun run/walk from the temple grounds to the Mount Edgecombe Country Club and back will start at 6am. The entry fee is R30 and the first 200 entrants who register will get a T-shirt and a goodie bag. Entertainment is at 11am. The artists include Melanie Kisten, Mr Biggs, Dr Shah and Dala-U-Crew. There will also be a bhangra. Free meals to the public (mutton, chicken and vegetable breyani) will be served from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.