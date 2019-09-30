Gift of the Givers to provide water relief in Graaff Reinet









Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, the founder of disaster relief organisation Gift of the Givers, looks back on the past 27 years of humanitarian aid since he began the organisation on August 6, 1992. Tracey Adams African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Apart from supplying water to the much needed town of Graaff Reinet, relief organisation Gift of the Givers will also try and find a solution to the water problems in the area. Director of the organisation, Imtiaz Sooliman said they will be sending three trucks laden with water and three water tankers to the area on Tuesday. Sooliman said the town is "on its knees" with regards to having access to drinking usable water because the Nqweba Dam in Graaff Reinet is empty. "The dead fish are visible everywhere and boreholes have run dry," said Sooliman. He said desperate residents were collecting water from unhygienic drains and children were pushed away from water tankers as residents "fight" for the little water that arrives.

"By all accounts, the town is on its knees and drastic intervention is urgently required," said Sooliman.

He said Gift of the Givers is the new official rapid response unit for the National Department of Water and Sanitation, as requested by Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

"Intervening in Graaff Reinet is an extension of our major intervention in Eastern Cape," said Sooliman adding that they were currently involved in supplying water in areas that include Adelaide, Bedford, Queenstown, King Williams Town, Nanaga and Makhanda.

Apart from water tankers hydrologist, Dr Gideon Groenewald, will also pay a visit to the area.

"Dr Groenewald has a thorough knowledge of the area having mapped a comprehensive report of groundwater sources in 1999, then commissioned and paid for by Dr Anton Rupert.

"The main issue of supplying water to all communities is based on a simple reality that too little water reaches the main storage tanks in the lower lying areas to automatically let the booster pumps kick in to pump water to the higher reservoirs.

"This results in water always being available in the lower part of the town but leaving people on higher ground completely dry. Most people living on higher ground are the previously disadvantaged," said Sooliman.

He said the solution lies in developing existing or new boreholes, manage known aquifers, supply water at a rate that exceeds water use in low lying areas, allow pumping systems to run effectively and fill high lying reservoirs as a matter of urgency, and drill boreholes directly in high lying areas if the geography allows that.

