Durban - Apart from supplying water to the much needed town of Graaff Reinet, relief organisation Gift of the Givers will also try and find a solution to the water problems in the area.
Director of the organisation, Imtiaz Sooliman said they will be sending three trucks laden with water and three water tankers to the area on Tuesday.
Sooliman said the town is "on its knees" with regards to having access to drinking usable water because the Nqweba Dam in Graaff Reinet is empty.
"The dead fish are visible everywhere and boreholes have run dry," said Sooliman.
He said desperate residents were collecting water from unhygienic drains and children were pushed away from water tankers as residents "fight" for the little water that arrives.