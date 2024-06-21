Hawks find bricks of cocaine in truck in Pietermaritzburg industrial area

TWENTY bricks of cocaine were found in a truck that was carrying a chemical crop sprayer tractor from Durban Harbour to the Free State province on Wednesday. Members of the Hawks Pietermaritzburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit seized the cocaine after they found the truck stationary in an industrial park.

Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, spokesperson for the Hawks, said members received information about a truck that was carrying a chemical crop sprayer tractor from Durban Harbour and a disruptive operation was swiftly conducted. “Members proceeded to the industrial park. The said truck was traced and found stationary. A search was conducted and members found 20 bricks of cocaine hidden inside the chemical sprayer bin,” he said. A detailed statement was obtained from the driver and no arrests were made, said Mhlongo.