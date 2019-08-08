Private security officer Saiershen Pillay was killed on Friday night. Supplied

Durban - Warrant Officer Dean Pillay has attended many crime scenes, but nothing prepared him for having to attend a crime scene where the victim was his own son. Pillay’s son, Saiershen, a private security officer at Alpha Alarms, was shot dead while on duty on Beach Road in Isipingo during the early hours of Saturday.

Private security guards identified the body and went to the family home where they notified Pillay.

“When I arrived at the scene, the police and other private security officers were already there. The engine on his work car was still idling, the doors were open, and the headlights were on.

“My son’s body was lying about 70 metres away. He was on his back.

“His arms were outstretched on either side of his body and there was blood on his face,” recalled Pillay, who is stationed with the Flying Squad.

“I am working in the police force for 20 years and have attended big crime scenes where I have sympathised with families, but to see my son like that, my badge fell away and I became a hurt father.”

On Friday afternoon, before Saiershen started his night shift, he hugged and kissed his parents and two younger siblings. It was a routine he followed before every shift.

Pillay said his 20-year-old son who started his job at Alpha Alarms a month earlier, had received his first salary that day.

“He gave me money for the water and electricity bill, and told us he loved us, before saying goodbye.”

The family, who reside on the Bluff, were planning Saiershen’s 21st birthday in February.

“But we are now planning his final send-off,” said Pillay on Monday.

“It’s not right for a parent to cremate his child. You raise them to have so many dreams and you do everything to protect them but this happens.”

His son had aspirations of following in his father’s footsteps.

“He wanted to become a policeman like me and work for the Provincial Task Team. While growing up, Saiershen would often say, ‘dad, one day I will use that uniform of yours’.

“When he was younger, we bought him toy two-way radios and he and his sister would go around the house pretending they were at a crime scene. My son’s aim was to be the best. He was dedicated to his job and volunteered to assist, whenever and wherever required.”

Before this, he worked at PT Alarms for five months.

The general manager of Alpha Alarms Seshin Govender said Saiershen was on duty and was responding to a call-out, at Beach Road, with the police.

“Everything was clear and everyone left, but he stayed behind. He was shot about 30 minutes later but we don’t know who the person was or the circumstances.”

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said a case of murder was opened.

Saiershen’s funeral was supposed to have been held on Tuesday but was postponed.

