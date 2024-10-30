Here’s how your donations can change lives at the Phoenix Child Welfare Charity Shop

This Spring-cleaning season, why not donate your pre-loved goods to the Phoenix Child Welfare’s Charity Shop? The charity supports vulnerable children and families through community initiatives.

Since its launch in 2019, it has served as a vital hub for community members to donate "gently used items" and support the well-being of children in need. “At the core of the charity shop’s mission is raising essential funds for the Phoenix Children’s Home, while also offering affordable goods to the community. Proceeds from the shop go directly towards meeting the fundamental needs of children under the care of the Phoenix Children’s Home, including shelter, food, education, and healthcare,” said Aroona Chetty, the director of the Phoenix Child Welfare. She added that the donation process was designed to be straightforward and accessible.

“Community members are encouraged to drop off gently used items at Phoenix Child Welfare during business hours; knowing that their contributions have a direct and positive impact. “The charity shop accepts a wide range of items, such as clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, books, furniture, and appliances; ensuring that every donation counts. To accommodate large or bulky items, Phoenix Child Welfare offers a convenient pick-up service.” Raj Saroop, President of Phoenix Child Welfare, highlighted the importance of community involvement and the power of generosity.