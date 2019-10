Hijackers hold e-hailing driver hostage in boot for 10 hours









A man was rescued from the boot of his car after being held hostage for 10 hours. Picture: Reaction Unit SA Durban - An e-hailing driver was rescued from the boot of his vehicle after being held hostage for 10 hours following a hijacking on the weekend.

KZN police confirmed a case of hijacking and kidnapping had been opened.

According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, the victim was rescued in Inanda on Saturday morning.





"We were alerted by Tracker that the victim's vehicle had entered a high risk area and attempts to contact the driver was unsuccessful.





"Reaction Officers and Tracker Operations Members proceeded to the area after the vehicle's tracking device was activated."





Balram said the car, a Polo VW, was found in the sugar cane field.





"Four suspects who were in the process of stripping the vehicle fled into the sugar cane plantation when they noticed a Tracker vehicle approaching.





"The driver was heard calling for assistance and it was established that he was locked in the boot of his vehicle."





Balram said the victim confirmed that he had been hijacked the previous evening, after he was summoned to pick up a customer in Inanda.





"Upon his arrival he was accosted by four armed suspects who forced him to lie in the vehicle and remain out of sight.





"The suspects' accomplices followed them around in a white Mazda 323 that was also recovered at the scene."





Balram said the victim said he was taken to an ATM before and after midnight to withdraw cash from his account.





He said they searched for the hijackers by could not find them.





"The driver was not injured and did not require medical assistance," concluded Balram.





Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed no arrests had been made.