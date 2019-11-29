Durban - A Durban couple devastated by the death of their firstborn daughter have won a court battle to have their child's body released from Gale Street Mortuary so that they can have a funeral for her.
In court papers, Phoenix couple Avinash Ramdhany and his wife Alisha claim they were told that it could be another 3 weeks before they could prepare for the child's funeral.
On Friday they launched an urgent application in the Durban High Court. The respondents in the matter are the KZN Health MEC, the head of the Gale Street Mortuary, the minister of police, Cato Manor Police Station and Warrant Officer Saradhambal Pillay.
The couple's daughter was born on August 25, 2019, and died three months later on November 24, 2019.
She suffered from a condition known as ventricular septal defect pulmonary atresia.