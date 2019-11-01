Hindu priest kicked out of priesthood following alleged affair with devotee's wife









A screenshot of one of the messages allegedly between the wife and the priest. Picture: Supplied Durban - A Gauteng priest who has been accused of being in a sexual relationship with a married female devotee, has been kicked out of the priesthood. The devotee’s husband reported the affair to the South African Hindu Maha Sabha last month, after he found explicit WhatsApp messages on her cellphone. The complaint was escalated to its affiliate organisation, the Shree Sanathan Dharma Sabha of SA. The priest is a member of that organisation. Its vice-president, Rishi Maharajh, said on October 13 its disciplinary committee found the priest guilty of violating its Purohit Mandal Code of Conduct.

“In terms of the code of conduct, a priest is expected to set the highest standards of moral behaviour; possess the highest moral values; must display exemplary behaviour; and be honest and truthful. The priest must develop a relationship of mutual trust with yajmans (devotees).”

He said a priest must not engage in inappropriate behaviour with devotees and must not be alone with a devotee of the opposite sex.

“He was given until October 22 to appeal the findings but he chose not to. He has now been struck off the roll of the Sanathan Purohits (priest) and he is not authorised to practice as a priest.”

Maharajh said priests were the custodians of morality.

The husband, 45, a sales representative from Durban, met the priest about five years ago. They lived in the same complex in Pretoria.

The priest conducted prayers at his home and they became friends.

In 2015, when the husband had a domestic dispute with his wife, he confided in the priest and asked him to counsel his wife.

The husband said that after counselling, he and his wife’s relationship returned to normal, but a romantic relationship developed between the priest and his wife.

The couple relocated to Durban in 2017.

The husband found out about the affair in September when he saw explicit text messages on his wife’s cellphone.

In one of them, they made plans to meet when the priest was in Durban.

The husband said the priest manipulated the situation and took advantage of his wife.

The father of two said he was happy with the Sabha’s decision.

“I hope this incident serves as a warning to other priests who want to abuse their power.

“To me, this priest has no values, morals and ethics.”

He said he and his wife were picking up the pieces of their marriage but their relationship would never be the same.

Ashwin Trikamjee, the president of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha, said: “The community rightly expects the highest degree of integrity and moral discipline.

“This action is unfortunate but is necessary as it sends a message to all.”

The priest, who has two children, declined to comment.

