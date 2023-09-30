Hope to get Chatsworth Tennis Club fully operational

IT HAS been about seven months since the tennis courts in Chatsworth were re-opened following damage during the July 2021 riots. The community is still unable to host tournaments because the clubhouse still needs repairs. Brian Nair, the club’s president, said the Chatsworth Tennis Club was started in October 2002.

“It was established in response to a demand for tennis. There were a number of small groupings playing at difference schools at the time. We got all these groupings together and founded the club. A constitution was drawn up and we were affiliated to Tennis South Africa, the national governing body for the sport in the country. “The purpose for the club was to play and promote the game among our people, and to get the youth off the streets and teach them the sport. The club has only four courts and it serves all of Chatsworth. Our communities have little facilities available to socialise. The club filled that void and they could also exercise,” said Nair. The building used as the clubhouse remains in disrepair. Picture: Supplied He said during the riots, a group of people broke the palisade fencing to the property.

“They broke down the door to the clubhouse and they looted everything, including cutlery, crockery, furniture, equipment, trophies and memorabilia that we had collected for over 20 years. They set the place alight and it was burnt to the ground. “The courts were in disrepair. After engaging with the eThekwini Municipality, which owns the facility, it resurfaced the courts. That project was completed in February this year and we were able to start playing again. The building used as the clubhouse remains in disrepair. Picture: Supplied “While the courts are in a good condition, there are no toilets, changerooms or a clubhouse. We cannot play league games as previously because we don't have the facilities to host other clubs. The clubhouse also belongs to the municipality. It was insured, but I am not sure what the delay is in getting it repaired. Two years have passed and the clubhouse is vacant. It is also a bit of an eyesore. We need a clubhouse to operate properly and professionally.”

He said they were trying to source a facility similar to the temporary offices at construction sites, or a shipping container to convert into a clubhouse. “We would like to do this until the clubhouse is rebuilt. Unfortunately, we don't have sufficient funds. These containers are quite expensive in terms of transporting it, and for electrical and plumbing work.” Gugu Sisilana, the spokesperson for the municipality, said: “The city is aware of the damage of the facility that occurred during the July riots. A request for funding by the relevant department is still being considered. The city plans to repair the damage once all such processes are concluded.”