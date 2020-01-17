Husband drowns while swimming with family at KZN beach









Durban - Two males drowned in separate incidents on the KwaZulu Natal North Coast on Thursday afternoon. In the first incident a father drowned while swimming at an unprotected beach near the Westbrook area. According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue the man together with his family had been swimming when he got into difficulty. Herbst said search and rescue managed to recover the body but the man was declared dead by paramedics on scene. Following a number of drowning incident over the festive period Herbst had issued a cautionary warning to people to refrain from swimming at unprotected beaches.

In the second incident a male drowned while swimming at Umdloti Beach at around the same time.

According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA their operations centre had received multiple calls from onlookers requesting assistance for the victim who disappeared underwater while swimming just after 6pm.

"Upon arrival Search and Rescue divers entered the water and recovered the victim's body. Medics who were on standby on the beach declared him deceased.

"According to two of the victim's friends, they were swimming in the tidal pool when he experienced difficulties and washed out to sea by the current," said Balram.

The Daily News reported that the four children who witnessed their friend disappear under the water while they were swimming in a river in uMlazi received counselling yesterday.

Eleven-year-old Yikhokonke Masuku’s lifeless body was pulled out of the uMlazi River on Sunday by the ward 9 area councillor after he drowned on Saturday.

