Durban - Two males drowned in separate incidents on the KwaZulu Natal North Coast on Thursday afternoon.
In the first incident a father drowned while swimming at an unprotected beach near the Westbrook area.
According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue the man together with his family had been swimming when he got into difficulty.
Herbst said search and rescue managed to recover the body but the man was declared dead by paramedics on scene.
Following a number of drowning incident over the festive period Herbst had issued a cautionary warning to people to refrain from swimming at unprotected beaches.