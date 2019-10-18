Ramnarain, through his legal representative, advocate Murray Pitman, was granted leave to appeal his two culpable homicide convictions and sentences.
In April 2018, Ramnarain, 35, of Longcroft, Phoenix, was convicted on two counts of culpable homicide for the deaths of Richard Da Silva and Jared Dwyer in the Durban Regional Court.
Da Silva and Dwyer were cycling on the M4 Ruth First Highway when Ramnarain, who had been at a nightclub the previous night, drove his Black Golf GTI into them, in February 2016.
Magistrate Anand Maharaj sentenced him to five years in jail on each count, and suspended his driver’s licence for a year.