’I can now buy my own home’ says R28 million Lotto winner

Durban - Becoming a homeowner ranked high up on a Merebank mom’s list but it did not seem achievable until February 24 when she won the R28 million Lotto. “I never thought in a million years that this could happen,” said Durban’s newest multimillionaire. The retail employee, who is in her forties, won R100 000 in the Daily Lotto in January and later R28 million. "I have never won anything and then to win twice in a space of four weeks was unbelievable." She said she spent about R100 a week on various lottos, including the Daily Lotto, Powerball, Lotto and Sportstake.

The woman said she bought both tickets at Nadesan's Spar Savemore in Merebank.

“In January, I bought a R3 daily lotto ticket using the quick-pick method and won R129 000. I invested some of the money and spoiled myself and my children a bit. For the big win, I bought a lotto ticket for just R10 using the same quick-pick method. At first, I didn’t believe I’d won. I just sat in silence. The winnings are in a fixed deposit until I decide what to do.”

She said she started working at 19 and faced many financial challenges.

“I did various jobs, including working in a shoe factory. I could never afford a car or a home and ended up renting a place. But now, I can get a car and a home for my children and me. It’ a really great feeling.”

The shop owner, who declined to be named, said the woman often frequented the business.

“The win will positively change her life.”

He said lotto players were from a number of areas, including Lamontville and uMlazi.

“We’ve had people win large amounts, such as R150 000 and R750 000 a few years back, but this was the biggest win.”

For the R28m draw, the winning numbers were 7, 10, 12, 16, 29 and 49. The bonus number was 21.

The Post