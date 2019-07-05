Durban - THE Verulam man standing trial for the February 2014 deaths of North Coast mother Ammurdarnal Moodley, 88, and her daughter, Devanammah Patchappen, 59, testified he had lent his vehicle to another person in exchange for a CD. Reecel Smith, 30, of Moss Street, is facing two counts of culpable homicide and defeating the ends of justice.

He is alleged to have lost control of his Ford Figo and driven it into oncoming traffic, colliding with a Mercedes-Benz.

Three other friends were in the vehicle with Smith, including the first State witness, Tyrone Pynne.

Pynne testified earlier in the trial that he was seated in the front passenger seat of Smith’s vehicle when the accident occurred. However, Smith pleaded not guilty, claiming Pynne had been driving.

In the Verulam Magistrate’s Court yesterday, Smith said Pynne had made arrangements with him that he could have a CD belonging to him if he could drive the vehicle around the block.

“On that day, I received a call from a friend, Brian Davids, asking if I could take him to the beach to meet some friends. I then called my friend, Jeremiah Ragavaloo, and asked if he wanted to come. After picking up Ragavaloo, I went to Terrance Park to pick up Davids.

“We saw Tyrone walking along the road carrying a CD. We stopped to talk to him as he is Brian’s friend. He asked where we were going and if he could come.

“We then stopped at the liquor store, bought a six-pack of beer and made our way to La Mercy beach,” he said.

“It was around 4pm. I dropped Brian and Jeremiah off first.

“When I arrived at Tyrone’s house I asked if I could have the CD, which was playing. He told me only if he could drive my car around the block, so I agreed. Jeremiah then arrived but was feeling a bit nauseous and said he was going to relax in the car. Tyrone called his cousin, Ashley, who came out of his house and also jumped in the car. Tyrone jumped in the driver’s seat and I jumped in the passenger seat,” he said.

Smith said he received a call from his father asking that he pick him up from the Verulam CBD area.

“Tyrone told me he will drive to the BP garage and then I would take over, which I agreed to. While we were travelling Tyrone was pumping the clutch, making the car go faster. The car was going at 100km/* . He then tried to overtake the vehicle ahead of us by moving into the oncoming vehicle lane. When he saw there was a car there, he slammed on the brakes, which caused the tyres to lock and the car started sliding. I only remember seeing the front of the other car and the next thing I remember was waking up in hospital,” he said.

Ragavaloo testified that he was asleep at the time of the collision and only recalled being in an ambulance.

The trial resumed today.

