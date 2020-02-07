Infant with rare birth defect survives open-heart surgery









Durban - A BABY girl has defied the odds and survived open-heart surgery at seven weeks old. Tiara Hope Govender, of Mitchells Plain in Cape Town, was diagnosed with a rare heart defect called Transposition of the Great Arteries (TGA). This is when the two arteries that carry blood from the heart to the lungs and body are reversed, instead of being connected. As a result, the body does not get enough oxygen. Two weeks ago, Tiara underwent the life-saving procedure at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town. The operation was successful and Tiara returned home on Wednesday. Tiara Hope Govender returned home on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied

Her mother, Rebecca Govender, formerly from Chatsworth, said she was disappointed with medical staff at a district hospital who failed to pick up the defect. She said only nurses were present when she went into labour and she had not been seen by a doctor by the time she was discharged later that day. “I gave birth on Sunday, November 17, at around 4am. The nurses checked Tiara’s vitals and said she had yellow jaundice. They did not pick up any other health conditions,” said Govender, 23.

However, once home, she noticed the infant’s legs, hands, mouth and nose were blue. Two days later, she went to another hospital and was told Tiara was fine.

“She remained blue and constantly cried. My husband, Nathan, and I assumed she had colic.”

When Govender took Tiara for her six-week injection at a community clinic, a nurse picked up irregularities.

“The nurse said she was not receiving enough oxygen. A normal blood oxygen level is between 75mm and 100mm, but Tiara’s was 16mm.”

She said her daughter was admitted to hospital and underwent a balloon atrial septostomy to help the baby’s body get oxygen-rich blood. At this point, her blood oxygen level was 4mm.

“They cut into her thigh and used a balloon to pump oxygen through a natural hole between the left and right atria of the heart.”

This, she said, was a temporary procedure until Tiara was ready for the arterial switch surgery.

About a week later Tiara underwent open-heart surgery. Her arteries were put in the correct place to restore normal blood circulation.

“The operation was supposed to take between four to six hours, but because she was at such a critical stage, it took around 15 hours. During the procedure, her lung collapsed and her kidney was damaged.”

Tiara stayed in ICU for more than a week under sedation because doctors chose not to stitch up her chest immediately.

“Doctors were waiting for the swelling to subside before stitching her up. They also wanted to keep the chest open in case her heart stopped beating. If that happened it would have been easier for them to manually pump the heart.

“Tiara is now breathing on her own but is still on a ventilator.

“The good news is that she is being fed breast milk through a tube.

“The doctors said they were impressed at how well she responded to treatment and surprised at her strength.”

On January 21, Tiara’s chest was stitched. Two days later, she regained consciousness.

On January 28, Tiara was moved to Neonatal Intensive Care and her condition continued to improve.

“She is on a high-flow ventilator machine to support her lungs and help her breathe.”

Govender said before the first procedure, the doctors told her the prognosis was not good.

“I cried out to God and asked him why would he give me a child and then take her away. I thought she was not going to make it and it scared me.”

But having witnessed her child’s strength has given her renewed hope.

“My baby amazed me. She went through the worst pain imaginable. She is a warrior. There are no words to describe how proud I am of her. She is my living testimony.”

Govender posts updates on Tiara’s progress on Facebook. “When I lost faith and stopped praying, people still prayed and I believe God heard their prayers.”

Govender plans to rewrite her matric and find a job in the medical field.

She thanked Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Nathan, and her mother for the strength and support they had shown her.

POST