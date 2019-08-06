An Isipingo family lost their home in a fire. picture: PT Alarms

Durban - Seconds after an Isipingo mother left her home to fetch her five-year-old son from school her three-bedroom home went up in flames. According to Rodney Naicker, 40, his wife Scharlene had been in the driveway of their rented- home when she saw smoke billowing from the house.

"Within seconds it was engulfed in flames," said Naicker.

He said he was grateful that no one was injured in the fire.

The couple's other son, aged 14, was also at school at the time.

He said neighbours called emergency services who arrived shortly thereafter but within minutes the house was burnt to ashes.

Naicker said they lost all their belongings.

“My five year old son was going to celebrate his birthday this month. We bought party packs for his class and other items for my son but literally everything was burnt to dust,”he explained.

Naicker said they were living with family in Orient Park, Isipingo.

According to eThekwini Fire divisional commander Justin Bateman when firefighters arrived on Samsunder Road, just before lunch, the flames were coming out of the roof.

Bateman said it took firefighters approximately 20 minutes to get the fire under control and douse the flames and another 20 minutes to damp down.

He added that it was probably an electrical fault that sparked the fire and everything was destroyed in the home.

Bateman confirmed that in the last two weeks eThekwini Fire has responded to at least five house fires in the Isipingo area alone.

POST