Isipingo school brawl angers mom

Durban - AN ISIPINGO mother has vowed to sit outside her son’s classroom for the rest of the school term after he was allegedly beaten with a knuckle duster. The Grade 11 pupil sustained injuries to his head and mouth after he was assaulted by another pupil outside the school gate on Thursday. The fight was recorded by other pupils and circulated on social media. In the 28-second video clip, the attacker is seen delivering the first punch to her son’s face. The boy then puts her son in a headlock and begins pulling him. Her son is hit several times on the head and mouth. He tries to get out of the pupil’s grip by hitting him back.

The video ends after the victim’s brother pulls them apart.

The mother, 35, said her son was a victim of bullying and has opened a case of assault against the pupil at the Isipingo SAPS.

“My son is 18. He suffers from epilepsy and is a slow learner.

“Due to these conditions other boys make fun of him.”

On the day of the attack, the mother claims her son was walking out of the school gate with a friend when he realised he had left some of his books in the classroom.

As he turned around to walk back into the school, she claims, he was attacked.

“The pupil had an issue with my son’s friend. When he could not find the friend he went after my son.

“His brother, who was in Grade 9, tried to intervene but the pupil’s friends formed a barricade with their bodies preventing him.”

The mom was waiting for her sons to arrive from school when a child ran to her home to tell her about the fight.

“I found my son near the school covered in blood. His mouth had been bust open. There was blood oozing out of it. I was in complete shock. We took him straight to the hospital for treatment.”

She said he had to undergo lip reconstruction surgery and they were waiting for an appointment to have a CT scan.

“I am concerned his injuries could cause him to have seizures.

“Once he hurt his head while playing on a trampoline.

“The seizures began two weeks later. He had become very ill.”

The mother said she had matriculated from the same school.

“It used to be a good school but now pupils are allowed to act like gangsters. There was no teacher outside the school to make sure pupils were not loitering. There was no one to help him when he was bleeding.

“What if a seizure began - what would have happened?”

She said watching the video left her traumatised.

“Five years ago on the same day of his attack my youngest son died from a blood disorder. This all brought back painful memories.

“Looking at his bloodied face he could have also died. In the video you can seen the pupil is holding what looks like a knuckle duster. “

Her son has returned to school to write his exams.

“I go with him to school.

“I am sitting outside his classroom until he is done for the day just to ensure he is safe.”

Rashid Desai, the chairperson of the school governing body, said the school would be looking into the incident and would follow the disciplinary process.

Kwazi Mthethwa, spokesperson for the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal, condemned the violence.

“This is a societal issue and we will not tolerate violence and abuse in our schools.

“It (the school) must report to us so we can investigate.

“The videos make us aware of what is happening in our schools but we discourage pupils from making or sharing them.”

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed a case of assault was being investigated.

