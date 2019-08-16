Dumping near private property at the corner of Khan and Gokul roads. Zanele Zulu Africa News Agency (ANA)

Durban - PARKS, as well as private and municipal properties in Isipingo, have been turned into illegal dumping grounds. There are stockpiles of garbage at almost every road in Isipingo Rail and Isipingo Hills.

Fed up by the eyesore and odour, Ronnie Naidoo, a resident and a member of the Isipingo Concerned Community Group, said enough was enough.

“I have been emailing councillors and the city since 2013 about this. I think I have sent dozens of emails to the mayor’s office and to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, but there has been no improvement. Local businesses are dumping their dirt all over the show, and it’s even sadder that the residents have followed suit,” said Naidoo.

“To make matters worse, there are no designated dump sites in the area. There are dumps in eManzimtoti and Doonside, but nothing in Isipingo. When the staff at Durban Solid Waste went on strike, the dirt piled up. Even with our car windows closed, we could still get the stench from outside.

“The strike may be over, but businesses and residents still prefer to dump rather than wait for their garbage to be collected, or throw their bin bags into some of the skips. Who would have thought this was once prime property?”

Devi Murugan, who lives in Isipingo Rail, said the garbage on private property near her home had become too much.

“It has been like this for two years,” she said while pointing toward the area.

“Others think this is fine, as long as the dirt is not in front of their homes.”

On Aster Place in Isipingo Hills there are three skips but unwanted filth lines part of the road.

“Motorists are no better,” claimed one resident, who declined to be named.

She said there was a regeneration project aimed at beautifying Isipingo, “but by the looks of our plight, nothing is happening”.

City spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said they would look into the matter of dumping and serve contravention notices to the transgressors.

“The eThekwini Municipality has a number of landfill sites that can be used by residents for dumping.”

He added that the city implemented several illegal dumping prevention strategies.

“Police patrols are sensitised to take action when members of the public are found to be dumping. Fines of R5 000 have already been issued to offenders.”

Mayisela has urged residents to be “champions of change” to report illegal dumping by calling 031 311 8804.

