She tucked her seven-item grocery list into her jeans pocket and walked from their flat in Citrus Drive in Orient Hills, Isipingo, to board a taxi.
But while crossing Phila Ndwandwe Road to get a taxi to Shoprite in Isipingo, Raman, 26, was knocked and killed.
“Stacy was supposed to attend a church function but she couldn’t make it,” said her sister, Stephanie Muthan.
“She decided to instead cook her favourite meal for her and our mother. But they didn’t have the ingredients. During the day, she visited my home and told my husband Lester and I she wanted to go to the supermarket. My husband scolded her. He told her it was Black Friday and the store would be busy.”