'It's devastating for any family to lose someone': family of slain Ashika Singh









Ashika Singh. Durban - The family of slain Ashika Singh has described the death of the man acquitted of killing her as "devastating". On Saturday Mark Donovan Ramdass was found dead in Northdale,Pietermaritzburg. Police said he sustained a gunshot wound to the head and no foul play was suspected. A firearm was also found in his hand. Singh, 35, a financial adviser, was found brutally murdered in her Merebank home on March 2, 2014.

She had been strangled with an extension cord and suffocated with a plastic packet. She was found by her elderly mother.

Ramdass was charged of murder and armed robbery but acquitted.

Speaking about his death this week, Singh's uncle Naresh Rampersad said they received news of Ramdass' death on Saturday.

"Firstly it's devastating for any family to lose someone.

"We also heard that his father died last year and his mother is now dealing with this loss. We sympathize with them on this unfortunate incident," said Rampersad.

Less than a year ago the Supreme Court of Appeal acquitted Ramdass of the 2014 murder of Singh.

They found that the process was procedurally irregular with no reasonable prospects of success or any compelling reason why an appeal should be heard.

In September 2016, Ramdass was, in the Durban High Court, acquitted of the murder on the grounds that he lacked criminal capacity, had been drunk and had no recollection of the murder.

At the time of the ruling Rampersad told POST: “As a family, we have followed every legal process possible to get justice. Now his fate is in the hands of God. The last five years have been painful for us and we hoped we would get justice.”

He added that Singh's elderly mother who discovered her daughter's body was shocked with the news.

POST