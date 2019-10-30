Durban - An urgent high court application to prevent a transit camp from being built in Crossmoor, Chatsworth, was struck off the roll.
In their founding affidavit, 120 applicants said the eThekwini Municipality did not convene public hearings before deciding a transit camp would be built in the residential area.
In the Durban High Court on Tuesday, Acting Judge VS Khuzwayo said the application did not meet the necessary requirements to be considered urgent.
“The contents doesn’t necessarily explain why the application is urgent. We cannot ignore the fact that these people are waiting to be moved into the homes, and are under distress. They were victims of a rainstorm, and surely the court cannot ignore the fact that they have to be looked after.”
About 80 people from the Bottlebrush community were displaced during the torrential floods in April.