JUST IN: Father of alleged killer who escaped from Westville Prison arrested









Ashen Vishnudath escaped from Westville Prison in August. File picture Durban -The father of a murder accused who allegedly paid R300 to escape from Westville prison in August has been arrested. Raj Vishnuduth, 53, was arrested moments ago at his home in Stanton Place, Reservoir Hills by Warrant Officer Bob Pillay of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit. Vishnudath has been charged with defeating the ends of justice and is the third person to be arrested in connection with the escape. His son Ashen, 27, escaped from Westville Prison on August 15 and has been on the run since. He is accused of killing Reservoir Hills mechanic Navandren Govender.

Govender was reported missing by his family on March 6 and his body was found hours later in Mariannhill. He sustained gunshot wounds to his head.

Two others Sudeshan Govender, 34, and Tashlin Joel Israel, 27, have charged with defeating and obstructing the ends of justice, were arrested shortly thereafter and remain in police custody.

It is believed that Govender and Isreal used a false identity document to get Vishnudath out of jail.

Their bid for bail in September was unsuccessful because of the seriousness of the matter.

Vishnudath's murder matter was provisionally struck of the court roll in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court until he is re-arrested.

Govender’s father, Sam, told POST that the family felt "cheated."

“What baffles me is how this man escaped from a place like Westville Prison. He left the prison on Thursday but we were only notified on Saturday. Why did it take them so long to realise he was missing?”

