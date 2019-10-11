Durban -The father of a murder accused who allegedly paid R300 to escape from Westville prison in August has been arrested.
Raj Vishnuduth, 53, was arrested moments ago at his home in Stanton Place, Reservoir Hills by Warrant Officer Bob Pillay of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit.
Vishnudath has been charged with defeating the ends of justice and is the third person to be arrested in connection with the escape.
His son Ashen, 27, escaped from Westville Prison on August 15 and has been on the run since.
He is accused of killing Reservoir Hills mechanic Navandren Govender.