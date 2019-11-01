A man has survived after falling 7 floors out of an apartment in Durban. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics.

Durban - A man has been critically injured after he fell from the 7th floor of an apartment building in the Durban CBD on Friday morning. According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics the incident took place near Johnson Lane just before 7am.

He said the man fell from the seventh floor of the high rise building in Victoria Embankment Durban.

Jamieson said has sustained ciritical injuries and advanced life support paramedics have stabilised him on scene.

Listen: Rescue Care Garrith Jamieson at the scene where a man has fallen 7 floors out of an apartment in Durban.





"A high-angle rescue to get him to the ground floor will be set up by the SAPS search and rescue team before he will be loaded into an awaiting ambulance."

He said all services were on scene and further updates to follow.