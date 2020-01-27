Durban - The application to have charges against Miguel Louw's murder accused withdrawn has been denied.
Durban High Court judge Jacqueline Hendriques delivered her judgement in the Durban High Court on Monday morning.
In December, defence attorney of Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim applied for a Section 174 discharge of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977.
They did not provide the court with reasons for their application.
If successful Ebrahim would have been acquitted of murder, kidnapping and theft charges.