The N3 near Hammarsdale has been closed to traffic. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics Durban - One person has been killed and eight others seriously injured in a serious multiple-vehicle accident on the N3 Hammarsdale on Thursday morning. The N3 Durban bound roadway has been partially closed to traffic to allow for a critically injured patient to airlifted to hospital. According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics the "serious accident" took place on the Durban bound just before the Hammarsdale off-ramp. "Multiple vehicles are involved in the collision with multiple patients. The Lenmed 1 aeromedical helicopter was activated to assist in rapidly transporting one of the critically injured patients through to a nearby hospital," said Jamieson. He said one male has passed away on the scene.

A helicopter has landed on the N3 to airlift a critically injured patient to hospital following a collision on the N3. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics.





"Another person is in a critical condition and advanced life support paramedics are attempting to resuscitate the patient on the scene. A further seven other patients have sustained various other injuries.

"Part of the N3 is closed, traffic is trickling past and I would advise motorist to avoid this area at all costs for quite a while as there will a constant delay with SAPS investigating what caused this collision."

Jamieson urged motorist to use alternate routes if possible.

This week KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala ended transport month with a wreath-laying at the site where seven maidens died in a horrific minibus taxi accident in August.

He also warned motorists to obey the rules of the road or face the consequences.

“We are not going to tolerate any element of misbehaviour on our roads,” said Zikalala on Wednesday.

