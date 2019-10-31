Durban - One person has been killed and eight others seriously injured in a serious multiple-vehicle accident on the N3 Hammarsdale on Thursday morning.
The N3 Durban bound roadway has been partially closed to traffic to allow for a critically injured patient to airlifted to hospital.
According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics the "serious accident" took place on the Durban bound just before the Hammarsdale off-ramp.
"Multiple vehicles are involved in the collision with multiple patients. The Lenmed 1 aeromedical helicopter was activated to assist in rapidly transporting one of the critically injured patients through to a nearby hospital," said Jamieson.
He said one male has passed away on the scene.