Durban -Three people arrested in a Phoenix drug raid where a gold-plated AK47 was seized were granted bail in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Friday.
Claude Mariah, 35, his wife Celestine, 37 and 27-year-old Dean Dhanny were released on R5000 bail each.
The trio were arrested during an intelligence-driven operation conducted by various law enforcement units at Mariah's home in Wareham Place last weekend.
They were all charged with possession of and dealing in drugs.
During the operation, police officers seized two pistols, a shotgun, a gold-plated AK47, five magazines, 10 cellphones, three DVRs and 287 rounds of ammunition.