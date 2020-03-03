JUST IN: Security guard shot dead at Greyville Racecourse

Durban - A 47-year-old security guard was shot and killed at Greyville Racecourse in Durban on Tuesday morning. According to Leon Fourie, Operations Manager at Life Response, the guard sustained a single gunshot would to chest and died on scene. The incident took place just before 10 am. "It is believed 5 armed suspects came into the property and the victim ran to the offices to notify everyone, when he was shot in the chest," said Fourie. He said the suspects fled and nothing was taken.

"Life Response advanced life support paramedics were on scene, but the patient passed away prior to their arrival."

He concluded that the crime scene was still active and SAPS was currently on the scene.

This is the second attack on a security guard in less than a week.

In an unrelated incident a few days, ago a male security guard in Free State who was trying to get home quicker by taking a shorter route after knocking off at night ended up being robbed and raped by two men.

It is alleged that the 43-year-old man was walking home from work when he decided to go through the old Ditjhobo Stadium as that would have helped him get home faster.

Free State police's Motantshi Makhele said two assailants attacked him.

"The victim met with two male suspects who attacked and threatened him with a knife then robbed him of cash and cellphone. The suspects allegedly undressed him and took turns raping him then left him alone at the scene."

"After the attack the victim walked to the Senekal police station to report the incident and was later taken to hospital for further assessment," he said.

